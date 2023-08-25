Heart-wrenching! 5-year-old girl dies while attending grandmother’s shraddha rituals in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 5-year-old girl reportedly died while attending her grandmother’s shraddha rituals in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

One Manoj Munda and her entire family had gathered at Nuhamalia village of the district to observe the shraddha of his mother-in-law. A complete arrangement for the shraddha was also made by the family members of the deceased woman.

However, Ishani Munda, the daughter of Manoj Munda, was also attending her grandmother’s shraddha rituals today. Ishani reportedly went to the village pond with others to take bath. Unfortunately, she slipped into the deep water and drowned even though others tried to pull her out.

The family members with the help of the some villagers soon rescued Ishani from the deep water in an unconscious state and immediately rushed her to the local hospital for treatment, said sources. However, she had reportedly died before reaching the hospital, added the sources.

The unfortunate and untimely death of the minor girl devastated the entire family which was already in state of mourning for the death of Ishani’s grandmother who had died a few days ago.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Nuhamalia village following the death of the 5-year-old girl while attending her grandmother’s shraddha rituals.