Hearing Of Jagannath Temple Reforms Matter Adjourned By 4 Weeks

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi/Puri: The hearing of the famous Puri, Shree Jagannath Temple Reforms matter has been adjourned till the next 4 weeks. The subsequent hearing will take place after the 8th of February 2020.

The ‘amicus curiae’ of the court, Ranjit Kumar has expressed his discontent over the report submitted by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Ranjit Kumar shall look into the report in details and submit his opinion to the Court within two weeks. Whatever matter has not been taken into consideration shall be submitted to the Court by way of an additional affidavit.

It is noteworthy that in the recent past, the State Government had submitted a 100 pages report on the 22 point directive given by the Supreme Court for the reform of the Jagannath Temple.

A few of the matters such as security of the devotees, land of Lord Jagannath, property list, appointment of a full time chief administrator, price list of the ‘Mahaprashad’ and putting it up in ‘Ananda Bazar’ were asked to be streamlined by the Supreme Court.

