The novel Coronavirus has impacted the lives of one and all and is steadily expanding its reach each passing second. While the government is doing its bit, it’s also essential for all of us to take the necessary precautions to break the transmission of the virus.

Persons with diseases, mainly the senior citizens are more prone to the COVID-19 virus. People with comorbidity like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney diseases are more prone due to their decreased immunity power. So it’s important to take care of the elderly people like our parents, relatives and senior citizens. But how? H

Measures to keep Senior Citizen from COVID-19 transmission

Make sure they stay at home. Visitors should be avoided at least for now. They should not step out of the house for any other work apart from emergency.

They should wash hands at regular intervals with soap and warm water.

Immunity tablets should be consumed.

Diet providing proper immunity is highly essential. Proper nutrition through home cooked food and fresh juices should be given to boost their immunity.

Exercise, yoga and meditation can do wonders. So encourage them to make it a practise.

Disinfect the house in frequent intervals.

It is important to keep them happy and secured. If you are not staying with them, make sure to talk to them through regular phone calls or video calls.

Get their medicines, groceries and other essentials delivered at home.

Make sure they are eating healthy, well-balanced food and more Vitamin C rich foods.

Adequate hydration is very necessary to avoid getting a dry throat.

By following these tips, you can save senior citizens during pandemic days. Be aware, any violation of these tips might make your elderly parents or relatives prone to the deadly Coronavirus.