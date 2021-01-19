Jharsuguda: A Health worker (male) identified as Sri Bharat Ghasi of Rajpur Community Health Center (CHC) in Jharsuguda district of Odisha has been caught red-handed by the vigilance officers of Rourkela Division.

He was allegedly demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.1500 (One Thousand and Five hundred) from the complainant identified as Sarojini Kissan of Puruna village in Jharsuguda Town for issuance of death certificate in favour of late Budhiram Kissan, father of the complainant.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Ghasi. The residential building of Ghasi at Rajpur village in Jharsuguda district is being searched on disproportionate assets angle.