Health Secretary on Surprise Visit to Jajpur Hospital to Check Coronavirus Preparedness

Jajpur Town: Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal visited the Jajpur hospital yesterday.

The Secretary went on a surprise visit to check the coronavirus preparedness of the hospital.

He checked the coronavirus isolation ward. He also looked into the facilities that have been provided to people who have traveled from outside.

He discussed about the various facilities in the women and children department.

Dhal emphasized on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

He has expressed his dissatisfaction on a few points. The Secretary emphasized on providing the best possible health care.