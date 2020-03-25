Health Secretary on Surprise Visit to Jajpur Hospital to Check Coronavirus Preparedness

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Jajpur Town: Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal visited the Jajpur hospital yesterday.

The Secretary went on a surprise visit to check the coronavirus preparedness of the hospital.

He checked the coronavirus isolation ward. He also looked into the facilities that have been provided to people who have traveled from outside.

Related News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches “Mo Jeevan” programme to…

Odisha govt directs transferred employees to join in 48…

COVID 19 symptoms seen in 100 people in Odisha

Odisha’s Gopalpur Port operations run normally

He discussed about the various facilities in the women and children department.

Dhal emphasized on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

He has expressed his dissatisfaction on a few points. The Secretary emphasized on providing the best possible health care.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches “Mo Jeevan” programme to contain COVID19

State

Odisha govt directs transferred employees to join in 48 hours

State

COVID 19 symptoms seen in 100 people in Odisha

State

Odisha’s Gopalpur Port operations run normally

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.