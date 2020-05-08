Health Ministry Shortlists Railway Stations in Odisha With COVID19 Care Centres In Train Coaches

Bhubaneswar: Train coaches in a number of stations of Odisha have been designated as COVID19 health care centres.

In a letter to all the all the Chief Secretaries, the Ministry of Health, Government of India has made it mandatory to create such care centers.

215 stations across India have been identified for establishment of such centers inside the railway coaches. Among them, there are 9 such stations in Odisha.

Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Rayagada, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Rourkela are the stations in Odisha which shall have COVID19 care centers.

It is however noteworthy that, the centers at Bhubaneswar and Khurda shall be reserved exclusively for Railway health workers.