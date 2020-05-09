Health Ministry Issues Revised Discharge Policy For Confirmed COVID19 Cases; Check Details 

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday night has issued a revised discharge policy for confirmed COVID19 cases. The policy is aligned with the guidelines on the 3 tier COVID facilities and the categorization of the patients based on clinical severity.

According to the revised guidelines, patients can be discharged from hospitals after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. Moreover, it said that there will be no testing prior to discharge.

You can find details of the discharge policy here: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/ReviseddischargePolicyforCOVID19.pdf