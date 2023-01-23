Health Minister Naba Kishore Das donates gold kalas worth over Rs 1cr to Shani temple!

Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha Naba Kishore Das has reportedly donated a gold kalas worth over Rs 1 crore to a temple in Maharashtra.

The Health Minister who visited the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra with his family members recently donated the kalas made of Rs 1.7 kg of gold and 5 kg of silver. He also performed the ‘Shani Abhishek’ at the famous Shani shrines in the country.

On the other hand, Das said that he donated Rs 10 lakh to the Shani Shingnapur temple during his visit to the temple on the occasion of Triveni Amavasya. The Minister also said that he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Odisha.

