Jharsuguda: Health Minister Naba Das shot in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The bullet hit Naba Das on his chest. He had gone to participate in a program in Brajrajnagar. The incident took place in Gandhi square.

The Health minister has been rushed to the Hospital in a critical condition. Five rounds of bullet have been fired at the Minister.

Further details awaited.

UPDATE:

According to reports, police ASI Gopal Das has shot the Health Minister Naba Das said the SDPO of Brajrajnagar.