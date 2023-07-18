Health Insurance for Journalists Increased from 2 Lakhs to 5 Lakhs by Odisha Government

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has declared the expansion of the health insurance coverage for journalists under the “Gopabandhu Health Bima Yojana” from 2 lakhs to 5 lakhs. This initiative aims to provide improved healthcare facilities to working journalists and their families in the state. With this development, a total of 87,170 working journalists and their families will benefit from the scheme.

Under the Gopabandhu Health Bima Yojana, journalists and their families previously had access to medical services up to 2 lakhs. However, the recent announcement by the Chief Minister will enhance the coverage to 5 lakhs, ensuring better healthcare services for journalists and their families.

This significant increase in health insurance coverage will enable journalists to avail of advanced medical treatment and services. The expansion of the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the welfare of the press community and acknowledging their vital role in society.

The Gopabandhu Health Bima Yojana has been widely appreciated by the journalistic fraternity as it has been instrumental in providing comprehensive healthcare benefits. The enhanced coverage will undoubtedly contribute to the overall well-being of journalists and their families, ensuring their access to quality medical care during times of need.