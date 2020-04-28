Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha has taken yet another revolutionary step to help the cancer patients of the State amid the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the recent information of the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) cancer care helpline numbers have been set up in all districts of Odisha.

They are well trained to administer chemotherapy, palliative care and for follow up check up. All the numbers are also connected to Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in Cuttack through tele-medicine.

The Doctors can be consulted over Whats App voice or video calls.

Consultation shall be available across Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm .