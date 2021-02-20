Bhubaneswar: The Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha, P.K. Mohapatra has issued a letter for Covid appropriate behavior.

The said letter has been issued to all Collectors, District Magistrates, Commissioner of Police, all DCPs, SPs, all CDMs and all PHOs.

The letter clearly states that the above officers shall look into strict implementation of Covid appropriate behavior in all districts of Odisha to avoid any spike in Covid cases.

The letter further states that in the recent past there has been a surge of Covid positive cases across some States, notably Maharashtra.

Thus in view of the movement of persons across the country, it is quite possible that such a situation may arise in Odisha unless adequate precautions are taken.

Therefore the officers have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behavior in their district or city to prevent any spike in cases.

Adequate testing levels should be maintained as per guidelines.

Special care is to be taken to ensure that these measures are implemented in crowded places such as markets, religious institutions etc. There should not be any deviation in implementing the above instructions.

A copy of the letter has been forwarded to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in Odisha for required and necessary action.