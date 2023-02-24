Ailing Odia actor Pintu Nanda to be shifted for better treatment

New Delhi: The health condition of Odia film actor Pintu Nanda is still critical. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for treatment. However, for better treatment he reportedly will be shifted to either Hyderabad or Chennai.

It is to be noted that Pintu Nanda is suffering from liver cirrhosis. Accordingly his liver transplant was necessary. However, so far no donor is found for this. Besides, there is also scarcity of money for the operation, informed the actor’s brother.

Pintu Nanda is active in Odia film industry for the last many years. During his career in films he has played in the negative role as well as the leading actor. He is also admired for his comic timings. In the initial stage, Pintu had garnered admiration and popularity from his music album ‘E Gaura’.