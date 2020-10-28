headmistress succumbs to covid
Representational Image

Headmistress In Odisha’s Khordha Succumbs To Covid

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balianata: Yet another frontline Covid warrior has succumbed to the deadly virus, the headmistress of Radhamohan UP School in Balianta under Khordha district has become the latest victim.

She succumbed to Covid-19 after seven days of battle. The deceased has been identified as Nalin Das. She was 59.

On October 17, she was admitted to a hospital for heart related ailments and later tested positive for the virus.

She breathed her last on Sunday while undergoing treatment. Locals liked her a lot.

