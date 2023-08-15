Headmaster dies after collapsing while flag hoisting in Puri

Puri: In a tragic incident, the Headmaster of a primary school died shortly after collapsing while hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident has come to the fore from Malleswari Primary School of the district.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Prafulla Chandra Sahu fell unconscious during the 77th Independence Day celebrations in the school ground. The school staffs immediately rushed him to the Krishnaprasad Group Health Center in critical condition.

However, the Headmaster breathed his last just after being admitted to the health center.

After receiving information about the incident, police has reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the locals suspect that Prafulla died due to cardiac arrest, but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.