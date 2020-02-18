Anandpur: In a shameful incident, a headmaster of a government high school in Anandpur area of Keonjhar district has allegedly demanded Rs 200 per student to handover them admits cards.

The incident which took place at Satyanaryan High School in Jalasuan village came to light a day ahead of the scheduled start of annual Matric Examination-2020 today after a group of students complaint of the same to their respective families.

“When I approached the headmaster to handover me the admit card yesterday, she demanded a sum of Rs 200 for the same. After I expressed my inability to pay the same, he told me to bring money from home. I paid the cash today to get my card,” said Deeptimayee Jena, a student of the school.

However, after being questioned on the issue the headmaster of the school Sandhya Rani Sahoo rubbished the allegation by claiming that no such incident had happened.