Athagarh: One person was arrested for allegedly trafficking pangolin, an endangered species and illegally selling its scales, forest department officials said.

The person who has been arrested has been identified as Shyamsundar Behera of Badamba area in Cuttack district.

According to sources, Shyamsundar, headmaster of Kayalpada Primary School in Tangi-Chowdwar block was involved in the trafficking of the endangered species.

Few days back, a team of Athagarh Forest Department rescued a pangolin on the Madhusudan Bridge in Athagarh. Following which five persons were arrested from Redhakhol and Angul. The team got some clues about the mastermind and has been trying to nab him since then.

The team tapped Shyamsundar’s phone but he was constantly changing his sim cards. Later, Khuntuni Forest officials with the help of the cyber police managed to nab him and arrested him from this Dhenkanal home.

The police will interrogate him for further details about the pangolin illegal trafficking and will be court forwarded.