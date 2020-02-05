Head-on crash between two bikes kills 1, injures another

Phulbani: At least one person was killed and another sustained critical injury after two bikes crashed head-on in Baliguda area in Kandhamal district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Pitabasa Kahnr of Mahasingi village of the same district.

As per the report, Pitabasa was heading to an unknown location in some work late last night when lost control on his bike due to reckless driving and ended up hitting another bike which was coming from the opposite direction near Baliguda old petrol pump.

While both the vehicles got completely mangled under the impact of the crash, Pitabasa died on the spot.

The rider of the other bike sustained critical injury and was rushed to Baliguda Sub-Divisional Hospital by some onlookers immediately post the mishap.

Baliguda Police has seized the body of the deceased for autopsy and launched an investigation into the accident.