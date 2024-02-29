Head-on collision of scooter and bike in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, 3 dead

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, three people have died in a head on collision between a scooter and bike.

Reports say that, three people were killed in scooter and bike head-on collision. The fatal accident took place near Kadualbanh of Bada Sahi police station in Mayurbhanj.

All the deceased persons are from the local area. Two of the deceased were from Gudiyalbandh while one was from Dalkishol area.

Earlier today, as many as seven passenger sustained critical injury after the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Sambalpur district of Odisha. The accident took place on the National Highway No. 53 at the Ambalanga turning under Jamankira Police limits in the district.

As per reports, yesterday night at about 10 pm a passenger bus named Shree Ramji Benz was on its way to Balasore from Bargarh when it collided with a truck head-on at the Ambalanga turning under Jamankira Police limits. As a result as many as 20 passenger sustained injury out of which seven people sustained critical injury.

The identity of the injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

The helper of the bus was rescued in a critical state and shifted to the VSS Medical College and Hospital in Burla. The other six critical passenger have been admitted to Sambalpur and Kuchinda hospitals. Following the accident, the drivers of both the vehicles have fled from the scene.