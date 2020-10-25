Head-on Collision Between Two Cars Leaves Two Killed, Five Critical In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phulbani: Head-on collision between two cars reportedly left two killed and five critical in Kandhamal district of Odisha this evening.

The deceased persons have been identified as Panchanana Sahu from Tikabali and Subash Chandra Behera from Budugudari village, said source.

The road mishap reportedly took place when the driver of a speeding Alto vehicle lost control at Raipada turn and hit a Swift vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The Alto vehicle was going towards G.Udayagiri from Kalinga.

Locals, police and fire personnel rescued the five injured persons from the spot and admitted them to the nearby CHC for treatment. However, they were shifted to the MKCG Hospital in Berhampur, as their condition deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, cops have started an investigation into the matter.