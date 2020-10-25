Head-on Collision Between Two Cars Leaves Two Killed, Five Critical In Odisha’s Kandhamal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Phulbani: Head-on collision between two cars reportedly left two killed and five critical in Kandhamal district of Odisha this evening.

The deceased persons have been identified as Panchanana Sahu from Tikabali and Subash Chandra Behera from Budugudari village, said source.

The road mishap reportedly took place when the driver of a speeding Alto vehicle lost control at Raipada turn and hit a Swift vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The Alto vehicle was going towards G.Udayagiri from Kalinga.

Locals, police and fire personnel rescued the five injured persons from the spot and admitted them to the nearby CHC for treatment. However, they were shifted to the MKCG Hospital in Berhampur, as their condition deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, cops have started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
Nation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive of COVID-19, to work from isolation

State

COVID-19 Positive Tally In BMC Area Reaches 28,603 With Fresh 122 New Cases

State

2071 More Covid-19 Patients Recover in Odisha, Total Recoveries Reach 2, 64, 102

State

You need to appear just one interview to get this government job; Salary up to Rs…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.