Head-on Collision between Bus and Trailer truck in Odisha

Dhenkanal: A passenger bus and trailer truck reportedly collided face to face today.

The incident took place on National Highway number 55 in front of KanteiKolia Surya Petrol Pump in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

According to reports, two passengers were injured along with the bus driver.

The passenger bus was enrouted from Palalahada to Bhubaneswar, whereas the truck was going to Angul from Cuttack.

It is to be noted that, the bus was moving in the wrong direction, which resulted in the head-on collision of the vehicles. Soon, the bus lost its balance a fell down the road.

After the accident, the bus passengers safely got out of the bus through the emergency door.

Soon, Govindpur police and High way patrolling personnel reached the spot rescued the passengers, and initiated a probe into the matter.