Head Clerk of office of Sub-Registrar arrested by Odisha Vigilance

Sonepur: Odisha Vigilance today arrested a Head Clerk along with another person for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe). The arrested persons have been identified as Siba Prasad Guru alias Bhikari Guru, the Head Clerk of the office of Sub-Registrar in Tarva of Sonepur district and Hemakanta Bishi.

The vigilance sleuths arrested the duo for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 24,000 from a complainant through Bishi in order to process 6 nos. of sale deeds for registration of land of complainant and 5 others.

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid today, wherein the accused were were caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in the office room of Head Clerk while demanding and accepting the bribe.

As per the direction of Guru, Bishi received the bribe amount from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Bishi and seized in presence of witnesses.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of Guru located at Ghodaghatpada, Subarnapur and his office room.

Both the accused persons were arrested and are being forwarded to the Court, said sources adding that in this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.11 dated 08.05.2023 U/s 7/12 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.