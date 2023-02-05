HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship application deadline extended; Class 10, 12 students can apply

The online application to apply for the HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship, which provides Rs 18,000 to the selected candidates, has been extended.

According to reports, the eligible candidates who are in Class 10 and 12 can apply on the official website before the HDFC Badhte Kadam scholarship deadline i.e February 15.

The HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship fund is exclusively meant for meeting the academic expenses of the selected candidates which includes tuition fee, hostel fee, learning devices or aids, books, stationery, etc.

Eligibility for HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship:

Open for students who have passed Class 10 and who are studying in Class 11 or 12 in recognized schools/colleges across India.

Applicants must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class or board exams.

Annual family income of the applicant should be below Rs 6,00,000, from all sources.

Special consideration will be given to –

Girl students

Students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in family, etc.)

Children of employees of HDFC & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Students from pan-India are eligible.

Benefits of HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship:

Rs 18,000

Note: Scholarship funds can be utilized only for academic expense purposes which include tuition fees, exam fees, books, stationery, online learning, and payment of internet/data pack bills.

Documents needed for HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship:

Passport size photograph

Marksheet of previous education qualification

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID/Driving License/PAN Card)

Current year admission proof (Fee Receipt/Admission Letter/Institution ID Card/Bonafide Certificate)

Applicant Bank Passbook/Cancelled Cheque (Information will also be captured in the application form)

Income Proof (any of the three proofs given below)

Income Proof issued by Gram Panchayat/Ward Counsellor/Sarpanch

Income Proof issued by SDM/DM/CO/Tehsildar

Affidavit

Proof of family/personal crisis (if applicable)

Know how to apply for HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship:

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship deadline:

February 15, 2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)