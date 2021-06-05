HCL Recruitment 2021: Recruitment For Several Post Begins, Apply Soon

The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Electrician Grade 2 and Electrician cum Lineman.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before July 15, 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application – 15 July 2021

Vacancy Details

Electrician Grade 2-20 Posts

Electrician cum Lineman Grade 2-1 Post

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification:

Electrician Grade 2 – Candidate should have ITI with 4 years experience in Electrician OR NCVT with 3 years experience in Electrician trade repair and maintenance of electrical equipment in Large Mechanized Mine, Processed Industry or Operation, Repair and Maintenance of Switches, Substations Must have experience in gear, control room, transmission distribution systems.

Electrician cum Lineman Grade 2 – ITI Electrician with 4 Year Experience / NCVT (Electrician) with 3 Year Experience.

Age Limit:

Candidates below 35 years of age can apply for these posts.

How to apply

Candidates willing to apply for Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 can submit their applications through offline mode till 15 July 2021. Send the application to Hindustan Copper Limited, Copper Bhawan, 1, Ashutosh Choudhary Avenue, Kolkata – 700019.

Application Fee:

General, OBC& EWS candidates- Rs 500

No application fee for SC/ST & Ex-servicemen applicants.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test/ interview

