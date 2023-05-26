Harekrushna Mahatab State Library to get face-lift with free wifi & food court, Zone Library to be opened

Bhubaneswar: Good news for the library goers. The city-based Harekrushna Mahatab State Library will get a face lift and will have several facilities including free wifi and food court. This was announced by Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian today.

Pandian, on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, visited the State Library and held discussion with the students while reviewing the situation and condition.

As the Harekrushna Mahatab State Library is one of the premier libraries of the state, hundreds of students and youngsters visit it every day to prepare for various competitive exams. As the library has become old, it will be developed and the benches, tables and other furniture will be replaced with better ones. Besides, the flooring and various civil structures will also be revamped.

In addition, modern technologies will be introduced to store the books and steps will be taken to facilitate for the reading of more students and general public.

Landscaping of the library courtyard will be done. Along with this, a food court will be opened for students and public coming to the library and a cafeteria the by Mission Shakti will also be set up. Apart from this, an Aahar Kendra will also be opened on the premises of the library for the convenience of students.

As the students coming to the library are mainly preparing for various competitive exams, competitive magazines in huge number will be kept in the library and the entire library will be managed through IT Enabled Smart Management.

Moreover, with the aim to help the students better and help them to stay motivated, motivational talks will also be organized regularly by personalities who have achieved success in various fields.

A Zone Library with all facilities and food court will be opened at Bapujinagar to reduce crowding at the State libraries.

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) will carry out the library development work under the 5T initiative of the State government.

