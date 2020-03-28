Koraput : A 25-year-old woman Maoist, who carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, surrendered before the Koraput Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukes Kumar Bhamoo here in Odisha on Saturday.

Tulasi Ulaka alias Sangita, a resident of Basanaput under Naranyanpatna police limits in the district, was working as active member of the Maoists’ Andhra- Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee.

In 2010, Sangita was lured to join the ‘Sanskrutika Gana Natya Mandal’, a cultural troop of the Maoists when she was only 15 years old, said the police statement.

After getting military training, Sangita was working in Protection Dalam of CPI (Maoist) as guard of hardcore Maoist of Bakuri Venkata Rama Murthy, SZCM, AOBSZC from 2011 to 2014.

Later she was promoted to the rank of Area Committee Member. She was involved in many violent activities including killing of over 50 civilians, several landmine blasts killing many police personnel etc.

Disappointed with Maoist leaders’ behaviour towards Odia cadres particularly women caderes, Sangita got disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and decided to surrender and join the mainstream, police said.

Koraput SP said , the surrendered Maoist will be provided all assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Odisha government.