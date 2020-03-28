Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha

Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Koraput

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Koraput : A 25-year-old woman Maoist, who carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, surrendered before the Koraput Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukes Kumar Bhamoo here in Odisha on Saturday.

Tulasi Ulaka alias Sangita, a resident of Basanaput under Naranyanpatna police limits in the district, was working as active member of the Maoists’ Andhra- Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee.

In 2010, Sangita was lured to join the ‘Sanskrutika Gana Natya Mandal’, a cultural troop of the Maoists when she was only 15 years old, said the police statement.

Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha

Related News

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief…

324 more cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines…

COVID 19: 3 Arrested for ‘Lock down’ Violation…

Lockdown: Sundargarh Administration warns of strict action…

After getting military training, Sangita was working in Protection Dalam of CPI (Maoist) as guard of hardcore Maoist of Bakuri Venkata Rama Murthy, SZCM, AOBSZC from 2011 to 2014.

Later she was promoted to the rank of Area Committee Member. She was involved in many violent activities including killing of over 50 civilians, several landmine blasts killing many police personnel etc.

Disappointed with Maoist leaders’ behaviour towards Odia cadres particularly women caderes, Sangita got disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and decided to surrender and join the mainstream, police said.

Koraput  SP said , the surrendered Maoist will be provided all assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Odisha government.

You might also like
State

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief Fund for COVID 19

State

324 more cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha

State

COVID 19: 3 Arrested for ‘Lock down’ Violation in Cuttack dist of Odisha

State

Lockdown: Sundargarh Administration warns of strict action against black marketing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.