Malkangiri: A hardcore Maoist, who was carrying bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrendered before police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Monday.

Kamlu Beti , a resident of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh and an active member of Darbha Division Committee (DVC) of Maoists, gave up arms and surrendered before Shefeen Ahamed K, DIG of police, South Western Range, Koraput.

Beti was operating as the Area Committee Secretary of Kangerghati Area Committee of the Maoists. He was allegedly involved in several violent Maoist activities in both Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The main reasons for which the ultra rebel changed his mind to join the mainstream include his realisation about the futility of violent path of Naxalism, said a senior police official.

The surrendered Maoist will be provided monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government, he added.