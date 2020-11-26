maoist killed in odisha
File Photo

Hardcore Maoist Killed In Encounter In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By WCE 2

Malkangiri: A hardcore Maoist carrying 1 Lakh reward on his head has been killed in an encounter in Malkangiri – Chhattisgarh border on Thursday.

DRG police achieved this success during a search operation in the morning today.

The dead Maoist has been identified as Santosh Podiami. He had a  reward of 1 lakh on his head. A pistol and explosives have been seized from the spot.

This Maoist was involved in a number of illegal activities. The search operation has been intensified in the area informed the Bijepur SP, Kamalochan Kashyap.

