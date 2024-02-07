Hardcore Maoist killed in encounter on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Malkangiri: A hardcore Maoist has been killed in an encounter in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. He has been identified as Chandrana aka Satyam.

Informing about the development, Dantewada additional Superintendent of Police (SP) RK Burman said that a heavy exchange of fire occurred between the security personnel and the Maoists had occurred in a forest near the Badepalli village.

The Bastar Fighters District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan and local police were involved in the combing operation. Later, a search operation was carried out during which Satyam’s body was recovered.

The additional SP further informed that the deceased Maoist was carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

Earlier on Saturday a dreaded Maoist named Dasru alias Dudu Mundari was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kamerikia forest under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal of Odisha.

Mundari was the chief of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division and a member of the divisional committee.

According to Southern Range IG Jay Narayan Pankaj, as many as 22 criminal cases including bombing, murder and loot are pending against Mundari at different police station of Kandhamal and Boudh districts.