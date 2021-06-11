Hardcore Maoist killed in encounter in Bargarh district of Odisha

Bargarh: In a major breakthrough, one Maoist has been killed in a crossfire between a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Maoists in Bhanjagunda of Padampur in Bargarh, Odisha on Friday, informed Odisha DGP Abhay in a press meet.

Reportedly, one AK 47 rifle has been seized from the deceased Maoist. It is being suspected that he might be a senior Maoist cadre, he added.

However, the deceased has not yet been identified.

Three magazines, AK 47 bullets and other incriminating materials have been seized from the spot, informed DGP Abhay.

The search operation has been intensified in the area.