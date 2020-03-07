Maoist couple surrenders

Hardcore Maoist couple surrenders in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Rourkela: A hardcore Maoist couple surrendered before before the Superintendent of Police (SP), and Commandant, 19BN CRPF here in Odisha on Saturday.

Raju Kayam and Anita Marla, residents of Jharkhand, were active in Saranda forest near the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

Raju alias Sambar is a resident of Kadamdihi village under Goilkera police limits in Jharkhand whereas Anita alias Kalpana belongs to  Goilkera, West Singhbhum in Jharkhand.

While Raju joined a crucial military zone of the CPI (Maoist) in 2011, Anita got involved in Maoists activities from 2014. The couple was alleged to be involved in many cases of violence.

The main reasons for which the leftist extremists changed their mind to join the mainstream include their realisation about the futility of violent path of Naxalism.

The couple had left the Maoists organisation in 2017.

They will be provided monetary assistance as per Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Government of Odisha,said a senior official.

