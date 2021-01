Malkangiri: A hardcore woman Maoist has surrendered in Malkangiri district of Odisha today. The maoist has been identified as Lacchi Khara.

Reports say, the woman was a member of the AOB. she said that she was outraged by the Mao activities and surrendered.

On the occasion, the SP of Malkangiri has ushered other maoists to leave the cadre and join main stream.

The SP also added that, if the maoists join the mainstream all kinds of required help will be provided for their rehabilitation.