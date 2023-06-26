Harassment slur: Singer Sourin Bhatt applies for anticipatory bail

Bhubaneswar: Singer Sourin Bhatt, against whom a woman from Cuttack has filed harassment case, has reportedly applied for anticipatory bail.

Sourin Bhatt has filed for the anticipatory bail at the Orissa High Court through his lawyer, informed sources. However, it is not yet clear when the court is going to hear on his pail petition.

Notably, Sourin Bhatt went missing after a woman filed a police complaint against him at the Mahila Police Station on June 12 accusing him of false promises of marriage, cheating, torture and exploitation. She also alleged the singer of extorting Rs 10 lakh from her.

Based on her allegation, Commissionerate Police started a probe after filing a case under sections 376, 493, 341, 294, 417 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Apart from recording the statements of the complainant under section 161 of the CrPC, police visited Sourin Bhatt’s rented house in CDA area of Cuttack. They repeatedly attempted to contact him over the phone after not finding him in the house. However, they failed as his phone was found switched off.

Later, a team of the Commissionerate Police, led by a lady sub-Inspector (SI), conducted a raid at Sourin’s Kolkata-based house. However, the singer was not there as he had gone to Delhi.