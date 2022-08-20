‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign: Vedanta’s Subhalaxmi Co-operative contributes 4000 tricolours

Jharsuguda: Members of Subhalaxmi Co-operative, one of India’s largest rural women’s co-operatives supported by Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, responded to the Prime Minister’s clarion call of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ by stitching more than 4000 national flags for the public.

Employees of Vedanta Aluminium’s Jharsuguda plant volunteered to distribute the 4000 flags to thousands of homes and shops, so they could fly the national flag on India’s 76th Independence Day, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The tricolours were stitched at Subhalaxmi Co-op’s tailoring training centres, which were established to enable rural women with tailoring skills to create alternative avenues of livelihood and catalyse their socio-economic growth.

Elaborating on Vedanta Aluminium’s community endeavours, Sunil Gupta, the CEO of Vedanta Ltd in Jharsuguda said, “We were delighted to partner with the women of Subhalaxmi Co-operative to celebrate our country’s 75 glorious years of independence. We were proud to see our national flag, lovingly stitched by these women, fly high across thousands of homes in Jharsuguda.”

“Vedanta Jharsuguda, one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, continues to be a proud contributor to India’s journey of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and an equally committed partner in the progress of our local communities. Subhalaxmi Co-op is a shining example of what corporates and community partnerships can achieve when coming together for the common good,” he added.

Saraswati Mehr, one of the tailors and members of Subhalaxmi Co-op, who was an integral part of the initiative, added, “It is a matter of immense pride for me to be personally associated with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Many of us in the tailoring trade came together to stitch 4000 Indian flags in the span of one week after hearing the Prime Minister’s call to see our national flag flying in every house of India. It was heartening to see the results of our hard work play a central role in our community’s celebrations. What better way to celebrate 75 years of independence of our nation!”

Subhalaxmi Co-operative, the flagship community development initiative by Vedanta Aluminium at Jharsuguda, works in the realms of sustainable livelihood and women’s empowerment. From 10 members in 2008, it has over 4100 women members in 72 villages of Jharsuguda today. The co-operative enables aspiring women with micro-finance, skill development, financial literacy, market linkage and a support system of thousands of equally ambitious women. It also bridges them to various welfare schemes developed by the Indian Government for their socio-economic empowerment.