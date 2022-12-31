Happy New Year! People greet each other as they welcome 2023

Bhubaneswar: People of Odisha joined the entire world and welcomed the New Year 2023 with dazzling fireworks, dance and songs.

While most of the people across the State welcomed the New Year with their family members at their homes, thousands of people especially in the major cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur were seen welcoming the New Year at different places including hotels, restaurants and clubs where special arrangements were made to observe the zero night.

Several fireworks, pylon projections and other activities were part of the celebrations to welcome the New Year 2023.

New Zealand, Sydney, and South Korea were the first countries which welcomed the New Year 2023 first.