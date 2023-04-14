Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year say PM, President and CM

On the occasion of Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year the Prime Minister, President and Chief Minister have wished the people of Odisha. 

Odia New Year 2023

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: On the occasion of Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year the Prime Minister, the President and the Chief Minster have wished the people of Odisha.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year in Odia. He has uploaded the wishes on his official Twitter handle:

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu has wished the people of Odisha. She has prayed for happiness and peace for all Odias. The tweet is in Odia.

The Chief Minister of Odisha has also wished everyone on the occasion via a video on his official Twitter handle. He has further written a tweet in Odia, “My heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of the Holy Maha Bishuba Sankranti and the Odia New Year. With the immense mercy of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, may this new year brings new opportunities and possibilities for everyone.” he further wrote.

