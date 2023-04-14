Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year say PM, President and CM

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: On the occasion of Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year the Prime Minister, the President and the Chief Minster have wished the people of Odisha.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year in Odia. He has uploaded the wishes on his official Twitter handle:

Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. Have a healthy and happy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/P1yTshcfve — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu has wished the people of Odisha. She has prayed for happiness and peace for all Odias. The tweet is in Odia.

ପବିତ୍ର ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପୁରପଲ୍ଲୀରେ ହର୍ଷୋଲ୍ଲାସରେ ପାଳିତ ହେଉଅଛି । ଏ ଅବସରରେ ପଣାପାଣିର ଆସର ସାଙ୍ଗକୁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସାରସ୍ୱତ ସଭାସମିତି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆୟୋଜିତ ହେଉଅଛି । ଏହି ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରିୟ ଭାଇଭଉଣୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି ଏବଂ ସୁଖସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରୁଅଛି । — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2023

The Chief Minister of Odisha has also wished everyone on the occasion via a video on his official Twitter handle. He has further written a tweet in Odia, “My heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of the Holy Maha Bishuba Sankranti and the Odia New Year. With the immense mercy of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, may this new year brings new opportunities and possibilities for everyone.” he further wrote.