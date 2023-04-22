Hanging body of youth recovered in under construction building of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth was found hanging in an under construction building in Nandan-Vihar area of the capital city on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a labourer working in that under construction building.

The Infocity police reached the spot and have started an investigation.

The exact reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The police have recovered the body and have sent it to Capital hospital for post-mortem.