Hanging body of youth recovered in capital city of Odisha

By WCE 7
youth found hanging in bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: A hanging body of a youth has been recovered from Master Canteen bus stand area in capital city of Odisha this morning.

Reportedly, the body was spotted hanging from a tree near the bus stand. The locals spotted the hanging body and informed to the local police.

On being informed, the Capital Police team immediately arrived at the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for an autopsy to Capital Hospital in Unit 6.

The cops have initiated a probe into the matter to ascertain whether it is a suicide or a planned murder.

The deceased youth has not been identified yet, said reports.

