Hanging body of youth found from house in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

Jajpur: In a sad incident the body of a youth was found hanging inside a house on Wednesday in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in Jamubania area under Dharmasala Police Station in the Kumari panchayat of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Saiswarup Dutta (24), son of Gagan Bihari Dutta. His father is a daughter.

As per reports, his family members found his body hanging inside a house. They immediately rushed him to Dharmasala hospital. However, the doctor there pronounced him brought dead.

While the reason behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, it has been suspected that the death might be related to love affair.

After getting information Dharmasala Police seized the body and sent for autopsy. A case has been lodged in this matter while further investigation of the case is underway.