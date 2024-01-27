Hanging body of woman recovered in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

Paralakhemundi: In a shocking incident, the hanging body of a woman has been recovered in Gajapati district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in Puturupada village in Mohana area of the district. Her family members have claimed it to be a murder.

The deceased woman has been identified as Purnabasi Raita, wife of Ishwara Raita.

As per reports, the body of the woman was recovered in Puturupada village. However, her family members claimed it to be a murder and they have lodged a complaint at R Udaygiri Police Station.

Reportedly, the woman had done love marriage. Her husband is absconding.

Police have initiated investigation on the basis of the complaint.