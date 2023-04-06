Hanging body found in Phulbani of Odisha, murder alleged

Phulbani: In a shocking incident, the hanging body of a youth has been found in Phulbani district of Odisha on Thursday.

The incident has been reported from Kendupalli village under Patangi police limits in Phulbani district of Odisha.

According to reports, the deceased youth belonged to Sakhipada village and had gone to Kendupadi to see the Danda Yatra there.

Later today locals in the morning spotted his body hanging from a tree, They immediately alerted the Patangi police. The police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

However it us worth mentioning that, the brother of the deceased has said that someone has murdered the youth and hung him from the tree.

But, the police is yet to ascertain the exact reason of the death said latest reports in this matter. Detailed report awaited in this case.