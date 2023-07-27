Hanging body found in marble storeroom in Bhubaneswar!

In a shocking incident, a hanging body has been found in a marble storeroom in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, said reports.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
hanging body in bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a hanging body has been found in a marble storeroom in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, said reports.

According to reliable reports, the body of the youth has been found in a marble storeroom in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The Nayapalli police have been informed and have reached the spot. The police is investigating into the matter, said latest reports.

Through preliminary investigation it has been found that the deceased youth was an employee of the marble store. However, his identity is yet to be ascertained.

Detailed reports a awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

BMC addresses key initiatives for development and public welfare

State

Road communication snapped in Malkangiri due to incessant rain, water flowing above 4…

State

Train leaves bogies behind in Jajpur of Odisha, major accident averted!

State

Odisha woman kills husband with son’s help in Bhadrak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans