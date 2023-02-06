Hanging bodies of couple found in Boudh of Odisha!

Boudh: In a tragic event in Boudh district of Odisha on Monday, the police has recovered the bodies of the young man and woman.

According to reports, it is suspected to be a suicide case, it is feared that the dead couple might have been lovers.

Both were seen hanging from a tree in the forest near Bagiyapada Gaude Engineering College. While the identity of the dead young woman has not been found, the dead young man has been identified as Ajit Bhoi of Kantapally.

However it is worth mentioning that, the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Officials of Bagiyapada police outpost are investigating into the incident.