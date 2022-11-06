Hands-on CADAVERIC course and live surgeries session at KIMS for budding Spine surgeons concludes

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS-Bhubaneswar), which is creating state-of-art infrastructure to offer advanced spinal treatment, witnessed live spinal surgeries today by eminent Surgeons from across the country, capping the four-day-long ICS 2022 organised by the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI).

The demonstration was carried out for 100 participants for those who attended the Instructional Course in Spine (ICS 2022), exposing them to the advancement of spinal surgery. A Cadaveric Workshop on Spine was also organized to demonstrate the skills for the ASSI members under the leadership of Dr Shankar Acharya, President of ASSI. Other leading spinal surgeons such as Dr S. S Kale, Dr Ajoy Shetty, Dr C.S. Dhillon and Dr Shankar Acharya demonstrated live Surgeries.

Prof NK Das HOD Neurosurgery KIMS coordinated all the Surgeries along with the whole local faculties. Dr Acharya explained that the Live Spinal Surgery Demonstration at KIMS benefitted the participating young and budding spinal surgeons as training and knowledge upgradation in spinal surgery is very vital for professional excellence, besides adopting computer-aided surgeries for more accuracy.

“It takes more than two decades to train a spine surgeon perfectly to match the expectations of the industry and make the surgeon tuned with the latest navigation technology. So, workshops like ICS 2022 play a prominent role in shaping a new spine surgeon who wants to learn the tricks and get accustomed to the new technology,’’ he explained.

“Technology is evolving, so now we are using computer navigation, with real time neuro monitoring. We do implants in spine surgery, and we are doing it through navigation. We are in a different sphere all together,” he underlined. On making state-of-art spine centres in cities like Bhubaneswar, Dr Acharya said: “it’s nice to start a centre, but investment wise and roping in the right, dedicated and passionate spine surgeon to manage it takes a lot of time. We want to have a team first. You can get an F-16 and park it somewhere, but without a trained fighter pilot, others would crash the giant machine, so training surgeons without proper training would lead to disaster.

Sharing his dream to create a “pool of skilled spine surgeons across the nation’’ Dr Acharya said that “in my 25 years of being a spine Surgeon I have trained around 20 such skilled surgeons so far. So, it’s the quality that always counts in spine surgery, else the unskilled or untrained surgeon would end up with multiple crashes involving human lives.’’

PREVENTIVE CARE

Despite advocating the creation of high-tech spinal centres and spreading tech-based surgeries for accuracy and delivery, Dr Acharya thinks preventive care for better spinal health, trauma care awareness in public and minimizing road traffic accidents should be followed by one and all.

“One should realise that if an earning member of a family becomes paraplegic, then the entire family suffers miserably and here lies the fact that safety and security of the brain, spine are of paramount importance, making people understand the dos and don’ts in everyday life and especially when we commute,’’ he observed.

“It might cost Rs 10 crore or even more to build one ultra-modern OT for spinal surgery, but it would take very less to create awareness on minimizing road accidents and reduce spinal injury and loss of human life, so the ball lies in the court of preventive care and what we should do for it,’’ the noted spine surgeon explained.

During the inaugural session on November 3, the ASSI expressed its willingness to tie up with the KIIT-KIMS and offer spine-related critical care and treatment to the tribal population across Odisha.

Dr Acharya had said the association is focused on creating a new group of spine surgeons among other areas including providing critical training for ensuring the best treatment. Founder of the KIIT Group of Institutions Dr Achyuta Samanta also addressed the inaugural ceremony.