Students Of Ravenshaw University In Cuttack Manufacture Hand Sanitizers

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: After the panic regarding the  pandemic of  COVID 19, there has been a scarcity of hand sanitizers in the market.

To fight this kind of a situation the students of the department of Chemistry from Ravenshaw University are manufacturing hand sanitizers.

The non industrial production has been done keeping in view the guidelines  of World Health Organisation (WHO) .

Nearly 15 – 20 lts of sanitizer has been produced and distributed among the cleaning staff and the security guard of the university.

 

