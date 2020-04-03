Cuttack: After the panic regarding the pandemic of COVID 19, there has been a scarcity of hand sanitizers in the market.

To fight this kind of a situation the students of the department of Chemistry from Ravenshaw University are manufacturing hand sanitizers.

The non industrial production has been done keeping in view the guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO) .

Nearly 15 – 20 lts of sanitizer has been produced and distributed among the cleaning staff and the security guard of the university.