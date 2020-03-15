Hand Sanitizer and Face Masks Disappear Due to Coronavirus in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Panic grips residents of the state as Odisha government declares coronavirus a state disaster. Hand sanitizers and Face Masks have seen a hike in sales, in every pharmacy throughout the city.

A face mask of 10 rupees can cost you around 50 rupees while a 60 rupees face mask costs around 170 rupees. People have shown their distress amidst the overpricing of mask and sanitizer.

The state government has kept an eye over the black marketeering of the essential commodities during this period. Two people have already been arrested in Odisha for spreading rumours relating to positive cases of coronavirus in Odisha.