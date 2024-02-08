Hand of woman fractured, family claims it torture for dowry

Balasore: The hand of a woman got fractured in Balasore district of Odisha. Her paternal family has alleged that the mother-in-law of the girl responsible for the fracture, who did so for dowry. The incident took place in Podadiha village under Soro Police limits.

As per reports, Meghana, the daughter of Manoj Kumar Pradhan of the Treasury Colony in Soro NAC area had married Trailokya Jena (Bagha), son of Subash Jena of Puradiha village under Bahanaga block eight months ago. Then, the boy was doing job in a foreign country.

As per the family they had given Rs 5 lakh and jewelleries during the marriage. After four months of marriage her mother-in-law, father in law and sister in law allegedly started torturing her mentaly and physically. Hence she attempted suicide and got admitted to the ICU at a private hospital in Balasore.

Reportedly today, Meghana had gone to her in-laws’ house along with her brother Gudu after appearing in an interview. There a verbal spat erupted between her and in-laws. Allegedly, the spat took an ugly turn and her mother-in-law attacked her with a crowbar. As claimed, Meghana resisted the attack with her hand and thus she broken the hand.

Though we had contacted the in-laws, we are yet to get reaction of the in-laws of Meghana in this matter.