Half-naked woman found hanging from tree in Balasore, murder suspected

Balasore: The dead body of a half-naked woman was found hanging from a tree in Patna Village under Kochia Koili Panchayat in Balasore district of Odisha. The woman is suspected to have been murdered.

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Jayanthi Sheal, wife of Jagbandhu Sheal, a resident of Patna Village. Jayanthi did not return after she had gone to fetch firewood, to a field, which is two kilometers away from their house in the afternoon.

So, her son went to the place in search of his mother, where he found Jayanthi’s dead body hanging on a tree. He ran back to his house and informed his family.

On being informed about the incident, Sadar SDPO Shasanka Sekhara Beura, Sora IIC Sujata Khamari reached the spot, seized the body and started an investigation.

Jayanti’s son stated that when he reached the place, a man threw a towel on his face and ran away. so, the family members suspect that Jayanti has been murdered. Sadar SDPO and IIC are investigating the incident.