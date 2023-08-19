Half-burnt body woman found near forest in Jharsuguda 

Jharsuguda: A half-burnt body of woman was recovered by police from forest in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district. The body of the woman was found in forest near Jayabudia village under Lakhanpur police limits of the district.

According to the sources, some of the locals who went to forest found woman’s body. They immediately informed the police about the incident.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.