Odisha: Half-burnt Body Of Youth Recovered, Murder Suspected

half burnt body found in angul

Angul: The half-burnt body of a youth was recovered from a mango orchard near Gopinathpur village under Nalco police limits in Angul district of Odisha on Monday. The cops also recovered a bicycle near the body.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Rout of Adikata village under Athmallik police limits.

According to sources, Sushant owned a ration shop in the Nalco area and made both ends meet for his family. As usual, he had gone to his shop but mysteriously failed to return back home on February 19.

Worried family members tried to trace his whereabouts but in vain. With no trace of his whereabouts, they lodged a missing persons’ complaint with Nalco police.

After almost 13 days, Nalco police seized his body from the mango orchard after being informed by locals. No exact reason for his death was known immediately, while locals suspected he was brutally killed and set on fire over previous enmity.

Meanwhile, Nalco police have launched a proper investigation into the incident.

